COLUMBIA - A COVID booster clinic will be held by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sturgeon Youth Center, located at 209 South Turner Street.
No appointments are needed.
PHHS will offer updated/bivalent Pfizer booster doses for children ages 5 and older. Ages 12 and older will be able to receive updated/bivalent Moderna booster doses.
The updated booster is recommended as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or previous booster vaccination, according to a press release.
PHHS offers free COVID vaccinations without an ID or health insurance. Anyone under 18 must have parental consent forms.
In addition to these clinics, vaccination opportunities are available with other local vaccinators. The list of vaccinators and their information can be found by visiting PHHS' website.