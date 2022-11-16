COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools, MU Health Care and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic Saturday, Nov. 19.
The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Battle High School Commons, located at 7575 E. St. Charles Road in Columbia. Those who attend the clinic should use the student entrance off of Battle Avenue.
The bivalent Pfizer booster doses will be available for those ages 5 and over. The bivalent Moderna booster doses will be available for those ages 12 and older. The updated booster is recommended as a single booster dose at least two months following a primary series or previous booster vaccination.
COVID vaccines through PHHS are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Flu vaccine will also be provided free to those 6 months through 64 years of age.