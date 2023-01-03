COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a COVID and flu vaccination clinic Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their office at 1005 W. Worley Street.

The bivalent Pfizer booster doses will be available for those ages 5 and over. The bivalent Moderna booster doses will be available for those ages 12 and older.

The updated booster is recommended as a single booster dose at least two months following a primary series or previous booster vaccination. 

COVID vaccines through PHHS are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Flu vaccines will also be provided free to those 6 months through 64 years of age.

No appointments are necessary to receive either vaccine. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.

