COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools, MU Health Care and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a COVID booster and flu vaccine clinic Saturday, Dec. 10.
The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Derby Ridge Elementary School Gymnasium, located at 4000 Derby Ridge Drive in Columbia.
The bivalent Pfizer booster doses will be available for those ages 5 and over. The bivalent Moderna booster doses will be available for those ages 12 and older. The updated booster is recommended as a single booster dose at least two months following a primary series or previous booster vaccination.
COVID vaccines through PHHS are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Flu vaccine will also be provided free to those 6 months through 64 years of age.