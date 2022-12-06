COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host two vaccination and flu clinics this week at the Daniel Boone Regional Library and Derby Ridge Elementary.
PHHS will hold a COVID booster and flu vaccination clinic on Friday, Dec. 9 at DBRL from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The clinic will be held inside the Friends Room at the library, located at 100 W. Broadway.
PHHS will also partner with Columbia Public Schools and MU Health Care to host a booster and flu vaccination clinic on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Derby Ridge Elementary School gymnasium, located at 4000 Derby Ridge Drive.
The bivalent Pfizer booster doses will be available for those ages 5 and over. The bivalent Moderna booster doses will be available for those ages 12 and older. The updated booster is recommended as a single booster dose at least two months following a primary series or previous booster vaccination.
COVID vaccines through PHHS are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Flu vaccine will also be provided free to those 6 months through 64 years of age.