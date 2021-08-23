SPRINGFIELD — After seeing vaccine safety, efficacy and full FDA approval, CoxHealth will move to universal COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.
The decision was led by the health system’s physician leaders. CoxHealth’s COVID-19 Incident Command team — comprised of medical directors of many specialties across the system, including infectious diseases, pulmonology, emergency medicine, pediatrics, and nursing and physician leaders — supports universal vaccination.
“This decision is ultimately led by science, which has shown us that vaccinations are the way we can end this pandemic,” Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth, said in a news release.
Under the change, all CoxHealth employees must have their first dose of vaccine by Oct. 15. This decision applies to all physicians, vendors, students and employees who are on CoxHealth’s campuses.
“Ultimately, this decision has been made in support of our most urgent priority of protecting our employees, patients and community. We have seen great tragedy over the past 18 months: Hundreds of lives lost due to COVID-19, even more left with long-term impacts, and untold moments of pain for our employees and community members due to this dreadful virus,” says Edwards. “We take this opportunity to unify and move forward together as we work to protect our community, as we have been called to do in health care.”
To date, nearly 70% of CoxHealth employees are already vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as more than 90% of physicians.