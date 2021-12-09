COLUMBIA – The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services says it has given over 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Columbia Public School students during its in-school clinics.
The first dose clinics began Nov. 15 at Mill Creek and Cedar Ridge Elementary Schools. In the past month, the clinics have visited elementary and middle schools throughout the district to vaccinate students. They will finish at CPS high schools this week.
Sara Humm, the public information specialist for the PHHS, said the elementary clinics have been some of the most popular.
“We have seen more interest at the elementary school level, just because that is newer and a lot of these older kiddos have had more time to get their doses," Humm said.
Humm said even though the Columbia/Boone County PHHS has given over 1,500 doses of the vaccine at these clinics, the number of students who have initiated vaccination could be higher.
“Even if they haven’t been vaccinated at that school clinic, those 5 to 11-year-olds may have been vaccinated elsewhere,” Humm said.
The clinics will begin again after winter break to give students their second dose of the vaccine. CPS has the second dose clinic schedule on its website.
Students who missed the first vaccination clinic at their school can still receive their first dose at the second-dose clinics in January. A parental consent form must be signed in order for students to receive the vaccine in school.
The Columbia/Boone County PHHS also has a list of other local clinics that are vaccinating those ages 5 and older if parents miss the opportunity for their child’s first dose in school.
Humm said offering in-school clinics is important for the health department to make the vaccine accessible for both parents and students.
“Getting an appointment on the weekend or after work, whatever it may be, is maybe difficult,” Humm said. “That’s why we want to offer this opportunity inside the schools.”
As the CPS vaccination clinics come to an end, Humm said it’s hard to assess what the demand for the vaccine will be when they start up again in January.
“We kind of see these things go in waves,” Humm said. “Normally what we see is a large demand at the beginning of a certain group being eligible, and then it kind of tapers off and kind of plateaus a little bit.”
Humm said the local vaccination rates could remain steady into 2022 in response to the new omicron variant.
“When we saw delta come on board this summer, where we saw an increase in cases, we didn’t see the drop in vaccinations that we might have seen,” Humm said. “It’s hard to pinpoint specifically why people are getting vaccinated when they are because we don’t ask that question. But certainly those things like variants can be a factor for folks.”
The final CPS vaccination clinics will be held Thursday at Rock Bridge High School, Friday at Battle High School and Saturday at Hickman High School from 9 to 11 a.m.