COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will open school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students 12 years and older, the district announced Friday.
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to eligible students for free, as part of a partnership between CPS and Columbia/Boone County health department.
Parents who want their children to receive the vaccine will need to complete a permission slip, which the student can return to the school prior to or during the clinic.
CPS is not requiring that students receive the vaccine.
Times for each clinic are listed below.
Middle School Clinics
- First Dose
- John Warner and Jefferson Middle Schools- May 21 (8 a.m. - 10 a.m.)
- West and Lange Middle Schools- May 21 (noon - 2 p.m.)
- Oakland and Smithton Middle Schools- May 24 (8 a.m. - 10 a.m.)
- Gentry Middle School- May 24 (noon - 2 p.m.)
- Second Dose
- John Warner and Jefferson Middle Schools- June 18 (8 a.m. - 10 a.m.)
- Gentry Middle School- June 18 (noon - 2 p.m.)
- Oakland and Lange Middle Schools (Held at Oakland)- June 21 (8 a.m. - 10 a.m.)
- West and Smithton Middle Schools (Held at West)- June 21 (noon - 2 p.m.)
High School Clinics
- First Dose
- Battle High School- May 25 (9 a.m. - noon)
- Rock Bridge High School- May 26 (9 a.m. - noon)
- Douglass High School- May 27 (10 a.m.)
- CORE- May 27 (9 a.m.)
- Hickman High School (9 a.m. - noon)
- Second Dose
- Battle High School- June 22 (9 a.m. - 11 a.m.)
- Rock Bridge High School- June 22 (1 p.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Hickman High School- June 23 (9 a.m. - 11 a.m.)
- Students receiving their first dose at CORE or Douglass High School will receive their second dose at their home school.