COLUMBIA – The Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will partner with Columbia Public Schools to host five vaccination clinics this week.
Students 16 and older may receive the vaccine with guardian consent.
Columbia Public Schools Public Relations Director Michelle Baumstark said the clinics will look similar to flu clinics schools have held in the past.
She said the vaccines are optional.
“It is entirely up to the student and his or her family as to whether or not they choose to receive it similar to what we do with the flu vaccine, but we will be prepared and able to provide the vaccine to any of those students who wish to receive it," Baumstark said.
The health department, as well as CPS nurses, will work together to give the vaccinations.
Baumstark and health department members hope by making the vaccine easily accessible, in student’s buildings, more students will receive the vaccine.
“The health department is willing to partner with us on it to make it more convenient and directly through their school buildings,” Baumstark said.
Starting on Tuesday at Battle High School, students who chose will receive the first round of the Pfizer vaccine.
The events following Battle include:
- Rock Bridge High School - May 5, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Douglass High School - May 6, 10 a.m.
- CORE – May 6, 10 a.m.
- Hickman High School – May 7, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The events continue in three weeks when the health department will return to schools for the second doses of vaccines.
Baumstark, as well as the health department, assure they are prepared with enough vaccinations for any students who choose to receive it.