BOONE COUNTY- Vaccination rates are varying widely across Missouri, and the data shows it. According to the state's vaccine dashboard, there's a 33% gap between the Missouri county with the highest vaccination rate, Boone County, and the one with the lowest, Pulaski County.
Boone County Commissioner Daniel Atwill acknowledged at the county's May 3 public health briefing that rural communities are falling behind.
"I don’t think there’s any doubt... that there’s a slower acceptance of the concept of vaccination in the out-county areas," Atwill said.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, fewer rural residents compared to urban and suburban across America say they are "planning or considering getting vaccinated."
"Three in 10 rural residents say they will either 'definitely not' get vaccinated or will only do so if required, and few unvaccinated rural residents (11%) say they have tried to get an appointment," KFF reported in key findings.
Megan Simmons, senior research strategist at Missouri Foundation for Health (MFH), said they held focus groups with Missourians at the beginning of 2021 to gauge their opinions about COVID-19. She said some of the hesitation from rural communities stemmed from misinformation early on in the pandemic.
"Some of the things that we saw related to kind of concerns around getting the vaccine were really related to misinformation or concern about side effects," Simmons said.
Simmons said some of that came from rumors spreading by word of mouth, but some came from official sources.
"Some of it was really driven, I think, by kind of inconsistent messaging that had come out from government or scientific sources kind of early in the pandemic," Simmons said. "And that really undermined the credibility of government and the scientific sources."
Sara Humm from the Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services said people getting the vaccine have asked about the timeline and reliability of it.
"We have nurses who are very well educated about these types of things," Humm said.
Missouri originally distributed the vaccines at mass vaccination events in rural areas. After too many of those doses went unused, the state changed its plans.
Now, a growing number of counties are bringing those doses to rural communities.
"One great thing about these smaller community clinics is that (they're) more personal," Humm said. "For folks who maybe can't make it down to a larger vaccination event...part of our job is to make the vaccine as as convenient as possible and to make it something that they can just stop by on their way home from work, or while they're going to pick up their kids after school, whatever it may be."
Humm said they did three rural-based vaccination events last week, in Sturgeon, Harrisburg, Hallsville.
Nathan Clark went to the Sturgeon vaccination event.
"I'm so close to here I actually saved gas," Clark said. "I mean my kids go to school right back over here. Just that easy, that simple.”
Humm said they're focusing on communication and getting the word out to people. They've been putting out fliers and sending word to local schools.
"It's about those kind of community touch points where folks go to places, you know, maybe they see that the gas station, and places that they just go every day," Humm said.
Simmons said they're working with community groups to communicate vaccine importance to rural areas.
"MFH has developed a messaging guide that's really tailored to specific communities based on those insights from those real conversations," Simmons said. "The recommendations are focused on delivering really simple, consistent messages, partly because we knew that messaging was so inconsistent, and that was a problem for folks."
Simmons said mass vaccination is the first step Missourians can take to get back to some sort of normalcy.
"I think we've been doing this for a year, a lot of people are really sick of doing this," Simmons said. "Widespread vaccination is one step that we can take to really move us back toward that place."
