JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will follow a new federal directive that expands the qualifications to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Dentists, midwives, optometrists, podiatrists, respiratory therapists and veterinarians are now eligible to prescribe, dispense and administer the vaccine.
Students in eligible health care professions will also be able to register as vaccinators with proper training and supervision.
The U.S. Department of Human and Human Services amended the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act Declaration to authorize additional categories of qualified individuals to work as vaccinators.
The federal directive preempts existing Missouri regulation on who can vaccinate.
If eligible, you can register as a Missouri volunteer vaccinator at ShowMeResponse.org.