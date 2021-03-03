JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are hosting a webinar at 1p.m. on Wednesday for Missouri educator vaccination plans.
The webinar will include a COVID-19 update for school leaders and provide information about the state's vaccination plan for Tier 3.
Missouri announced last week Phase 1-B Tier 3 will be activated on March 15. This tier includes teachers in public, private and non-profit pre K-12. Faculty and staff in a DHSS or DSS licensed facility for childcare are also eligible to receive the vaccine on March 15.
The webinar can be watched here or streamed in the above player.