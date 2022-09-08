JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will host a series of sensory inclusive pop-up vaccination events for people with developmental disabilities.
The pop-up events will be run in part by the DHSS, KultureCity and the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.
“We are excited to partner with KultureCity to bring this sensory inclusive vaccination opportunity to Missouri,” Vicky Davidson, executive director for the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council, said. “Each vaccination event will have a mobile sensory space available and Sensory Inclusive Medical Training of vaccinators and medical professionals.”
According to the release, KultureCity’s sensory activation vehicle (S.A.V.E) will bring a mobile sensory experience to any event that lacks a physical space for a dedicated sensory room.
The following sensory inclusive pop-up vaccination events are scheduled include:
- Sept. 12 (morning) – Pemiscot County Health Department at 810 East Reed Street, Hayti
- Sept. 12 (2-4 p.m.) – Cape Girardeau County Health Department at 121 Linden Street, Cape Girardeau
- Sept. 13 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) – John C. Murphy Health Center at 6121 North Hanley Road, Berkeley
- Sept. 14 (9-11 a.m.) – Towne Pharmacy at 200 North Franklin Street, Cuba
- Sept. 14 (2-5 p.m.) – Sink’s Select Pharmacy at 1100 S. Bishop Avenue, Rolla
- Sept. 15 (9-11 a.m.) – Westside Public Health Center at 660 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield
- Sept. 15 (3-5 p.m.) – Evan’s Drug at 19 Public Square, Stockton
- Sept. 16 (9-11 a.m.) – Summer’s Pharmacy at 3400 West Broadway Boulevard, Sedalia
- Sept. 16 (2-5 p.m.) – Summer’s Pharmacy at 61 Burkarth Road, Warrensburg
- Sept. 17 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) – Independence City Hall at 111 East Maple Avenue, Independence