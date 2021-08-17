MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has approved a third dose for certain immunocompromised individuals.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use last week, while CDC vaccine advisors also recommended the third dose.

Studies say that immunosuppressed people are more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, are at higher risk for prolonged infection, are more likely to transmit the virus and experience lower vaccine effectiveness.

A third dose of the Pfizer/BioTech or Moderna vaccines may be administered to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, due to a medical condition or combination of immunosuppressive medication or treatments including but not limited to the following:

Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications

Immunocompromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Immune compromised due to Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (eg., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndromes)

Immunocompromised due to Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Immunocompromised due to “Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response: high dose corticosteroids (ie.,≥ 20 mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blocker or other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory”

Those who do not meet the criteria do not need a third dose at this time, according to DHSS.

According to KOMU 8 reporting earlier Tuesday, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and Lake Regional Health System have third doses available for those who are immunocompromised.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Capital Region Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital, Jefferson City Medical Group, and the Community Health Center of Jefferson City recommend patients contact their physician, but the facilities are able to give first, second and third shots at this time.

The Cole County Health Department and the Audrain County Health Department are not offering third doses at this time.

The state will use a self-attestation model for those who need the third dose. Individuals will not be required to provide documentation.

The guidance does not apply to those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A person should not receive more than three mRNA vaccine doses at this time. Individuals should wait at least 28 days between their second and third doses.