JEFFERSON CITY - After one year of administering COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reports nearly 7.8 million doses have been administered in the state.
According to the state's data, 61% of Missourians have at least one dose of a vaccine, and 52% are completed their vaccinations according to the DHSS.
Here's a breakdown by age group, one year later:
Population Group
Initiating Vaccine Series
Completing Vaccine Series
65+ years
92.7%
84.4%
18+ years
70.6%
63.1%
5+ years
63.3%
56.0%
“Without our health care heroes, this would not have been possible. We will never know how many lives these efforts have saved," Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director said. "Vaccinations, in addition to other preventative measures, including wearing a mask, social distancing, ongoing testing, and regularly washing your hands, continue to be the best tools available to prevent infection. It is also important for individuals to get their booster to ensure a consistent level of protection from COVID-19.”
The supply of vaccines are still available to those with health care access challenges. More people become eligible for vaccination as ongoing research shows the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.