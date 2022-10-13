COLUMBIA − Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters. With the upcoming flu season, there are now more vaccines than usual for parents to juggle.
However, MU Health Care COVID-19 vaccine co-chair Dr. Laura Morris said the additional vaccines shouldn't be a concern for parents.
"It's safe and effective to get both shots at the same time, so that's a great opportunity," Morris said.
Morris said the authorization of the bivalent boosters for children follows the pattern the Food and Drug Administration has created since the start of the pandemic, with ensuring vaccines are safe through hundreds of millions of adult uses before it's authorized for children. She said that while the FDA has taken more than enough caution, making vaccines available is crucial.
"While we want to be appropriately cautious, it's important to make sure that we don't wait too long," Morris said. "There's a lot of pandemic still happening around us."
According to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron variant made up 100% of all COVID-19 cases for the week of Oct. 2 through Oct. 8.
The new bivalent boosters use MRNA messaging to more specifically target the omicron variantand
"The idea is updating this vaccine will allow your immune system to see the omicron virus a little more clearly to attach and attack that spike protein," Morris said.
There are several upcoming opportunities for children to be receive both their flu shots and COVID boosters. Columbia/ Boone County Public Health & Human Services is offering a comfort clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22 for all children 5 to 18 years old. Comfort clinics are designed to reduce stress for children receiving vaccines.
MU Health Care is also offering drive-thru vaccination clinics at South Providence Medical Park on Saturdays throughout October, offering both the flu and bivalent booster vaccines, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Locations for vaccine opportunities in mid-Missouri can be found at vaccines.gov.