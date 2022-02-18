COLUMBIA - Amid more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19, two experts talked about the importance of receiving the immunizations. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is scheduled to hold a vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
White House COVID Task Force Senior Advisor Dr. Cameron Webb said he encourages anyone with vaccine hesitancy to understand the most current information regarding vaccines.
"The first thing I encourage people to do is to update their understanding of what we know about the vaccines," Webb said. "We know the vaccines are very safe. We know they're very effective, and we know they've saved over a million lives. We want people to take advantage of them to hopefully save their own life as well."
Webb said his two children, ages 6 and 10, received their first and second doses in November and December and that there were no major side effects.
"The reason why my wife and I, as parents and doctors, made the decision was because the data was really strong," Webb said. "There were no major side effects, and it was also really effective in protecting our children."
Sara Humm, the public information specialist of PHHS, said the health department staff works at keeping people as informed as possible.
"When people come to one of our clinics, we hand them information about the vaccine so they can read about it ahead of time," Humm said.
"Our nurses are also always very happy to speak to anyone who may have questions about the vaccine before they get it, just in case they have any last minute concerns."
Humm said the future of the pandemic is unpredictable, especially with new variants, but she said people must keep doing their part.
"While we don't know what it will look like, we encourage everyone to do what they can to limit the spread. Precautions include masking indoors, washing hands, and if you're sick, stay home," Humm said.
Saturday's vaccination clinic will be held at the health department, located at 1005 West Worley Street. A list of vaccine providers and testing information can be found on KOMU 8's dedicated COVID vaccine and testing page.