FAYETTE - Fitzgibbon Hospital and Fitzgibbon Family Clinic in Fayette held a vaccination clinic at Central Methodist University on Thursday that offered a new option for those looking to get the vaccine.
The clinic was open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for those that scheduled appointments and had two opportunities for people to walk-in to receive a vaccine.
"The walk-in aspect has been great for those who don't have access or have difficulty in accessing internet or calling to get on a list," Fitzgibbon Hospital President and CEO Angy Littrell said. "It gives them a little more flexibility in terms of maybe a work schedule, or someone to bring them here for that vaccine."
Walk-ins were welcome from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Littrel said it worked out perfectly with the amount of scheduled appointments they were anticipating.
Good morning from Central Methodist University, home to a Howard County vaccine clinic for the day. Today is the first day that the clinic is accepting appointments, and walk-ins. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EMaVVDu9qn— Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) February 25, 2021
"Today we have about 440 to 450 doses available to give," she said. "We're doing that in a combination of folks who've registered and scheduled a time as well as folks who will walk in during the walk-in times."
Fitzgibbon Hospital collaborated with Central Methodist University and local EMTs to orchestrate the clinic in an efficient way.
"I'm proud of all the collaboration I'm seeing among hospitals facilities like CMU," Littrell said. "Those working with us today and all of the civic organizations we work with in the communities we're visiting have been so helpful to work together to care for our community."
One Columbia couple traveled to Fayette to get the vaccine because they had not found any available opportunities to get it quickly in their home town.
"I haven't heard of anybody else getting it," Columbia resident Robin Cadwell said. "But this, today, has been very easy and very well organized. We had a little trouble finding the Rec Center, but that was the only confusing part, and a student helped us."
CEO and President of Fitzgibbon Hospital, Angy Littrel, said that the hospital is outsourcing its vaccines to administer as many as possible in Howard County, where vaccine distribution was recently falling behind. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/m9owTkbmR3— Kathleen Gomez (@KathleenG_TV) February 25, 2021
The Fitzgibbon Family Clinic is in Howard County, a mid-Missouri county that was reportedly falling behind with its dose distribution. KOMU 8 reported back in January that Howard County received its first doses of the Moderna vaccine much later than expected, delaying administration and availability of appointments.
However, Littrel said there are plenty of dates in the future for people in the correct tier to get vaccinated at one of their clinics and wants anyone who is eligible for the vaccine to receive it.
"We are working really hard to vaccinate as many people as possible in order to be able to reach a more normal functioning society. And so I think it's really important. Please go to our website, educate yourself about it, sign up or walk in."
Fitzgibbon Hospital will host more first dose events next week that offer both appointments and the walk-in option. Doses are subject to vaccine availability. Pre-registration will guarantee you a vaccine appointment.
- Monday, March 1, at Brunswick Knights of Columbus Hall
- Scheduled appointments from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
- Walk-in vaccinations available from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Monday, March 1, at Glasgow Knights of Columbus Hall
- Scheduled appointments from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
- Walk-in vaccinations available from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Friday, March 12 at Malcolm Center on Missouri Valley College campus
- Scheduled appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walk-in vaccinations available 9 to 11 a.m. & 2 to 4 p.m.
- Monday, March 15 at Glasgow High School
- Scheduled appointments from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
- Walk-in vaccinations available from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Monday, March 15 at Slater High School
- Scheduled appointments from 1:30 to 5 p.m.
- Walk-in vaccinations available from 2 to 4 p.m.
Second dose events will be by appointment only and will be scheduled at the time the first dose is administered.
To register for a vaccine and more information on clinic dates, visit the Fitzgibbon Hospital website.
Stay updated with vaccination sites and clinics on KOMU 8's new vaccine web page: KOMU.com/vaccine.