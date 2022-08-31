BOONE COUNTY − The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer Wednesday morning.
The booster shots will be able to be administered after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves the booster. The CDC’s vaccine advisory group is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to support recommending the boosters for use. If approved, the CDC director will sign off on the vaccine recommendation.
Until the CDC approves, local health agencies like the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will have to wait until they receive the vaccine to begin administering it.
"Before we can even administer vaccine, we have to have vaccine in hand. So we hope that will happen in the coming weeks. But we don't have a firm date of when we might actually get vaccine yet," Sara Humm, senior planner for PHHS, said.
It is the first time updated COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization in the country. Pfizer’s updated vaccine is a 30-microgram dose authorized for people age 12 and older. Meanwhile, Moderna’s updated vaccine is a 50-microgram dose authorized for people age 18 and older.
Both vaccines combine the companies’ original vaccine with one that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sublineages.
Lynelle Phillips, assistant teaching professor at MU and the board president of the Missouri Immunization Coalition, said the updated vaccines will target the original COVID virus, but they also now have a component that specifically targets omicron strain.
"So you want to have the best match possible of your vaccine to the virus that's circulating," Phillips said. "So the better the vaccine matches, the better it works. So they developed this vaccine that has two parts to it to cover both the omicron circulating and then the original COVID virus,"
"They have done some clinical trial work. And they found that the vaccines were effective against the Omicron variant in terms of preventing hospitalizations and death," Phillips said.
A recent offshoot of the BA.4 variant, BA.4.6, has slowly grown in prevalence.
According to the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, the central midwestern states, which include Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, were the first to see growing proportions of BA.4.6 and are still seeing the highest percentage.
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the FDA is looking at a "possible fall wave with a peak around Dec. 1.
"And by giving the booster now, we will hopefully both control the current plateau we are in," Marks said. "And even though we are dropping off we are dropping off very slowly, as well as address this potential wave that looms out there,"
PHHS reported that as of Aug. 31, there have been 50,715 positive cases reported in Boone County since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 34 positive tests were recorded on Aug. 29.
"Cases are starting to trend upwards," Phillips said. "Hospitalizations are trending upwards and deaths are trending upward. So this booster is our best defense against preventing a resurgence of Omicron and our best defense against having to alter our lives in the fall and our best hope for continuing all of our normal activities."