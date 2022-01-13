The Supreme Court blocked the federal vaccine or testing mandate for employers with more than 100+ employees Thursday. The court allowed a vaccine mandate for certain health care workers to go into effect nationwide.
Missouri was the first state to file a lawsuit to halt the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's private employer vaccine mandate.
Multiple federal and state officials reacted on social media following the announcement.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R)
Schmitt held a press conference Thursday after the Supreme Court's decision and released the following statement:
“Earlier this afternoon, the United States Supreme Court halted the OSHA private employer vaccine mandate, a massive win for millions of workers and businesses across the country, including Doolittle Manufacturing here in Missouri, who would’ve had to shutter their doors if this mandate was not halted.
Missouri was the first state to file suit against the OSHA private employer mandate, and I’m proud to have delivered this critical decision for Missourians and Americans, and to hand the Biden Administration its biggest loss to date. While we’re disappointed in the Supreme Court’s ruling on our lawsuit against the health care worker vaccine mandate, that fight is far from over, and the case is still ongoing.
We’re committed to ensuring that rural hospitals and nursing homes continue to stay open and provide critical care to Missourians, and we will not give up this fight.”
Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO)
Hawley tweeted that the block was a "big victory for liberty, the rule of law and the Constitution."
#SCOTUS decision in vaccine mandate case is a big victory for liberty, the rule of law, and the Constitution— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 13, 2022
Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)
Blunt appeared on Fox News to discuss the vaccine mandate block and other items.
"I'm pro-vaccine but I've been anti-mandate. I think the mandate actually has a counterproductive impact on people getting vaccines," Blunt said in part.
Today, I went on Fox News to discuss:▶ Democrats’ attempt to federalize elections▶ The Supreme Court’s recent decision on vaccine mandates▶ Record high inflation levels hurting working families pic.twitter.com/ZzKBOtLIql— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) January 13, 2022
Missouri Chamber of Commerce
The state's Chamber of Commerce said members testified against six of Missouri bills that would override employer policies regarding COVID vaccines during a hearing on Wednesday.
The chamber sent the following statement Thursday:
“The Supreme Court made the right call on this egregious government overreach. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry had strongly pushed back against the Biden administration’s plan, arguing that employers should continue to have the right to establish vaccine policies for their own businesses.
This decision is a win for supporters of free enterprise. Meanwhile in Missouri, some lawmakers continue to push anti-business bills that would override employer policies regarding COVID-19 vaccines. In fact, the Missouri Chamber testified against six of these bills during a hearing at the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.
These bills are a real threat, similar bills have been passed in several of Missouri’s neighboring states. Our position on this is simple — we should let business decide.
The government should not meddle with the vaccination decisions made by employers. More than 200 businesses and Missourians have cosigned a Missouri Chamber letter calling on lawmakers to vote down these proposals and simply let business decide. We hope state lawmakers will abandon these ideas and instead support businesses as they get Missourians back to work, focusing on pro-jobs policy and efforts that will grow our economy," Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (R-4th District)
Hartzler introduced a bill Wednesday that would prohibited OSHA from enforcing a vaccine mandate on private sector businesses.
She called the Supreme Court's decision a "HUGE win" and said her bill will make sure "authoritarian mandates never happen again."
Now, we must codify this ruling into law through my legislation, the Stop Federal Vaccine Mandates for Employees Act, to make sure these authoritarian mandates never happen again.— Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) January 13, 2022
Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-3rd District)
Luetkemeyer said "the decision was a step in the right direction for economic freedom and small businesses."
I applaud the Supreme Court for upholding the Constitution and blocking the Biden Administration’s overreaching vaccine mandate on American businesses.This decision is a step in the right direction for economic freedom & small businesses across the U.S. https://t.co/4b6k9qP69F— Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) January 13, 2022
Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-2nd District)
Last month I called on the Supreme Court to block Joe Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate. This week, the Constitution prevailed for workers in Missouri and our nation’s highest court struck down Biden’s vaccine mandate.— Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) January 13, 2022
Congressman Jason Smith (R-8th District)
It’s official: Biden’s employer vaccine mandate is BLOCKED. I’ve said it all along: this is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. Employers: give your employees their medical FREEDOM.— Jason Smith (@JasonSmithMO) January 13, 2022
Congressman Billy Long (R-7th District)
Today’s ruling is a major victory for the American people, but the work to stop these mandates continues. We need to pass H.R. 3860, and end the COVID vaccine mandate on our brave military men and women. https://t.co/VXYs41hNd6— U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) January 13, 2022