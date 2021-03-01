BOONVILLE - A two-day mass vaccination event in Cooper County began Monday morning.
The clinic is being held at the Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville, and appointments are required.
With less than two weeks to plan the vaccination clinic, Cooper County Public Health Center officials said things have gone smoothly so far. The health center worked with the Cooper County Emergency Management Agency, the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency to put on this mass vaccination event.
Melanie Hutton, Administrator for the Cooper County Public Health Center, said that communication and collaboration between agencies has been good.
"(With the National Guard) It's however we want to do it, they are here to support us, and it's been very good," she said.
Streamlining preparation and working ahead of time has allowed the event to run efficiently. Officials said that by the first 20 minutes of the event, they had already completed the first hour of appointments.
"It was very streamlined. You go in, you check in, and they have you in and out in 20 minutes," vaccine recipient Bobby Price said.
For the two-day event, the health center has 2,000 vaccines available to administer. To date, Cooper County has administered 4,610 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are 80 volunteers scheduled to work the event, including 35 nurses, 38 troops from the National Guard, and staff from the Cooper County Health Center Emergency Management Agency.
Volunteer nurses administered the vaccine. Many volunteers are students from North Central College, the University of Missouri, and Central Methodist University. High school students interested in the health care field and retired and current nurses also helped out with the event.
Attendees of Monday's event could receive either the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health center will host another mass vaccination event on March 22 and 23 for residents to receive their second dose.
Along with mass vaccination events, the health center is working with special populations to be able to identify smaller clinics, such as minority and homeless populations, or persons with disabilities.
Hutton said the best way for residents to get their vaccine is to register on the state's vaccine navigator website, so they are aware of vaccination events in their region.
You can also follow along on KOMU.com/vaccine for up-to-date vaccine surveys, dates and eligible tiers.