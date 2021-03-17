SALISBURY - Retired teacher Lila Holloway hasn't seen her sister in nearly a year. That's about to change.
"My sister has multiple sclerosis, and she's in a nursing facility," Holloway said. "I haven't been able to see her a year."
Holloway received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a mass vaccination event in Chariton County on Wednesday. She looks forward to getting back to normal life.
"I'm ready to go out," Holloway said. "I'll be looking forward to when I can go have a beer or something without worrying that I was going to get COVID."
It was the first state mass vaccination event in Region B since the new tier was activated Monday. Justin Wood, a recent college graduate and restaurant cook, took the first appointment he could get.
"I think it's important for everybody to go out and get it," Wood said. "Don't be picky on what vaccine you get."
One thousand doses were scheduled to be administered at Wednesday's event.
People from all across the state came to the event.
"We had people come from three hours away," Chariton County Health Center Administrator Carrie Sheid said. "We're so happy that we can promote events like this and bring people in from all over Missouri."
There will be a follow up vaccination event in on April 7 for second doses. the state will hold several more events throughout the next tWo months.