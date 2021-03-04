COLUMBIA - The first Johnson & Johnson vaccines in mid-Missouri were given at the Columbia Mall Thursday.
HAPPENING TODAY: Boone Hospital is giving out the first Johnson & Johnson vaccines in mid-Missouri at Columbia Mall. The event is only open to those who have an appointment. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8hpzbNO4fh— Alex Angle (@alexangle_) March 4, 2021
Boone Hospital Center hosted the event and sent out invitations to those eligible from the combined survey between the City of Columbia, MU Health Care and Boone Hospital. The clinic had 1,000 doses to administer.
Amy Bierk, director of wound healing at Boone Hospital, said the one shot Johnson & Johnson is a helpful option compared to Pfizer and Moderna.
"It's a great option for people who have transportation issues," Bierk said. "They can come once and they don't have to schedule an appointment to come back and try to get here again."
Bierk also said the one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a big help logistically.
"It's just an easier process for us," Bierk said.
William Bergman traveled two hours to get his shot at Columbia Mall. He said it was worth the trip.
"Its a one and done," Bergman said. "I'm finished now, I'm good, life is good."
Patricia Belew also traveled to the mall from a rural community to get the vaccine. She said she wanted the shot so she could have some freedom back.
"I'll feel more comfortable seeing some people and my older mom who I help out, it will be good," Belew said.
KOMU 8 News talked to people at the event who said they didn't wait for Johnson & Johnson specifically because of the one shot benefit. Instead they got it because it was the first available to them.
"I thought about it a little more since its the newer one, but decided it was the one for me," Belew said.
Bierk said another advantage of Johnson & Johnson was that it could be stored in refrigerators.
"They can remain refrigerated so we keep them refrigerated until were ready to get the vials out," Bierk said.
If there are unused doses from Thursday's event, the vaccines will be stored and used at later events. Boone Hospital doesn't know if it will get more Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the future. The state decides who gets what vaccine each week.
If you want to sign up to be notified when a vaccine available is for you, visit the Columbia/Boone County survey, the state's survey or call 573-771-2273.