MISSOURI - Free pediatric Pfizer-BioBNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are now available for 5- to 11-year-old children at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.
The boosters can be scheduled at least 5 months after patients' second dose and are appointment only. Moderately to severely immunocompromised pediatric patients can receive a booster dose as early as 3 months after their additional dose.
The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients and available to individuals that do not have insurance coverage.
A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination.
The COVID-19 boosters and vaccines can be scheduled by visiting Hy-Vee's website.
It is recommended that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment if applicable: insurance card and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card; photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card.