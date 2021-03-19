JEFFERSON CITY - During his weekly press briefing Thursday, Governor Mike Parson noted that about 4.5 million Missourians will be eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when Phase 3 begins on April 9.
Critically, Parson stated that out of those 4.5 million, about 60%, or 2.7 million people, would likely choose to get vaccinated. This would leave 1.8 million who would likely decline getting the vaccine.
This comes after a Missouri Hospital Association report that showed the results of an American Viewpoint poll of 800 registered Missouri voters back in January. The data of the poll showed that 42% of voting adults were very likely to get vaccinated, while 16% said they were somewhat likely. Meanwhile, 38% of the respondents polled said they were not too likely or not at all likely to get vaccinated if given the chance. The poll found that voters in the Springfield, Missouri area, in particular, would be the most likely to not seek getting vaccinated.
The report stated that the most likely group of people to refuse the vaccine were middle-aged Republican voters with conservative ideologies.
Dr. Randall Williams, the Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, said that herd immunity could be achieved by the beginning of summer.
"A million Missourians have been vaccinated," Williams said. "We think probably at least another million probably have immunity from acquiring the disease. We’d like to get to about 75%, which we think we can probably do by the end of May."
Dr. Williams spoke of increasing vaccine hesitancy during Gov. Parson's briefing, as more and more Missourians become eligible to be vaccinated. Williams is aware that some Missourians are worried about side effects and risk, but that those problems can be addressed through education on the vaccine.
"To me it always comes down to a matter of trust," Williams said. "When it comes to those issues, no matter what argument you're giving - safety, efficacy, how it was developed - so much of it is 'do you trust the one giving you that message?'"
In terms of where the 60% figure came from, the DHHS said it was from research commissioned by the Missouri Hospital Association. The report with the January poll elaborated on the likelihood of African-Americans getting the vaccine.
"While there are substantial hesitations with African Americans nationally, this is not as much the case in Missouri, with 60% saying they are either very likely or somewhat likely to be vaccinated," the report said.
Representatives from the Missouri Hospital Association could not be reached for comment.