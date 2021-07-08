JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday that federal employees would not be allowed to go door-to-door to promote the COVID-19 vaccine - and it's caught the attention of top health officials.
I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 8, 2021
These posts come as the delta variant cases skyrocket throughout the state and the nation.
President Joe Biden suggested a push of going door-to-door to help get remaining people vaccinated. The White House clarified Thursday, saying the federal government was never planning on going door-to-door; the President was suggesting local doctors and experts to do the door knocking.
Parson was in Kansas City Thursday signing a ceremonial bill and spoke to reporters. He was asked about his comments regarding Biden's suggestion. He said working with the federal government is nothing new, but he doesn't agree with the suggestion.
"We want the support of that, but we're not gonna agree with every program they wanna do, and again, I don't think they need to be going door-to-door in Missouri," Parson said.
According to data from the New York Times, Missouri ranks second in the U.S. for new cases per day behind neighboring Arkansas.
During Thursday's national COVID-19 response briefing, White House COVID response director Jeffrey Zients addressed the comments made by Gov. Parson.
"I would say for those individuals, organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of trusted work," Zients said. "I believe you are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, faith leaders, community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated, save lives and help end this pandemic."
Zients said studies have shown the best people to talk about vaccinations are those who are local.
"On the door-to-door... as we've said from the beginning, all of the studies, all of our experiences, the best people to talk about vaccinations with those who have questions are local, trusted messengers- doctors, faith leaders, community leaders," Zients said.
On Tuesday, a federal surge response team arrived in Springfield as the city is currently a delta variant hotspot.
Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, addressed Parson's comment to KOMU 8 News on Thursday.
"Federal employees have been assisting throughout the entire pandemic and are continuing their efforts today in Missouri. His comments were specific to door-to-door canvassing," she said.
Gov. Parson still encouraged people to receive the vaccine, but he has promoted a sense of personal responsibility when it comes to whether or not Missouri residents should get the shot.
Last April, we announced our Show Me Strong Recovery Plan to help Missouri safely move into the recovery phase of COVID-19. We continue to monitor all four pillars (hospitalization, testing, data, and PPE) as we provide access to the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/cHyVSXIebq— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 8, 2021