JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson announced a mega vaccination event will be held on Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26 in St. Louis at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park.
The mega vaccination event will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. on both days. Up to 3,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine are expected to be administered each day.
"The additional vaccine doses this mega vaccination site will provide to Region C will continue to alleviate some of the backlog that many local providers are currently facing due to the high demand for vaccines in the St. Louis area," Gov. Parson said in a press release. "While supply does not currently allow a vaccine for everyone who wants one and waitlists will continue, this event puts us one step closer to our goal of providing every Missourian the opportunity for a vaccine."
The St. Louis City Health Department will partner with the Missouri National Guard, State Emergency Management Agency and Department Health and Senior Services for the mega vaccination site.
The event is using the state navigator to determine vaccine eligibility for active tiers and currently awaiting a vaccine.
In Region C, state vaccination teams will also be hosting a series of additional mass vaccination events from March 25 - 27, 2021. For more information about those events, click here.