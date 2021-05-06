JEFFERSON CITY- Due to the significant decrease for the COVID-19 vaccine in recent week, Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday the Missouri National Guard (MONG) has begun scaling back its involvement at mass vaccination sites.
State-supported vaccination teams have administered more than 382,000 vaccines at vaccine clinics around Missouri, making up nearly 10% of total vaccines administered in the state, according to a news release from the Governor's office.
Recently, those teams have seen sharp reductions in demand for the vaccine, and as a result, the state has begun a phased approach to reduce these lines of effort.
There are no plans to cancel currently scheduled state-supported vaccination events in May. Operations will begin to shift so that a full withdraw of MONG members can be achieved by June 1.
Data shows that 80% of Missourians have access to a COVID-19 vaccine within a five mile radius of where they reside. This is due to the vast network of local vaccine providers across the state of Missouri.
“Missouri is in a good place on the vaccine front, and that is thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of our National Guard members to get vaccines into the arms of Missourians," Governor Parson said. "We couldn't be more thankful for the hard work of these dedicated men and women over the past several months.”