JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Phase 2 of COVID vaccinations will open March 29, and Phase 3 of vaccinations will open April 9 at Thursday's COVID-19 briefing.
With all phases activated, 4.5 million Missourians will be eligible to be vaccinated. The state estimates that 60%, or 2.7 million, of those eligible to to be vaccinated will actually get the shot.
For information on who will be eligible under the new tiers, read KOMU 8's previous reporting.
Along with the opening phases, the Governor announced a slew of "mega" and mass vaccination events in and around urban areas.
He alluded to the vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium Friday and Saturday which is expected to vaccinate 8,000 people. He announced a series of events in the St. Louis area that will take place in the coming weeks.
Gov. Parson also announced a new vaccination event in St. Charles, with 3,500 doses to be administered each day. Other locations in St. Louis area were also chosen to distribute a total of 5,000 doses. He also said the state expects federally supported events to take place in urban areas in the coming weeks.
This announcement marks a clear shift away from rural vaccination events to more urban settings. Parson said this shift has been a part of the plan all along.
"We know it's going to be longer to vaccinate people in those urban areas, especially the big cities of St. Louis and Kansas City," Parson said. "We will keep changing those supply channels to those bigger areas because we don't have to go back to those rural areas across Missouri."
Parson expects that instead of mass vaccination events in rural areas, there will be more use of health clinics and pharmacies that will take over the administration of the vaccine.
In mid-Missouri, if you haven't gotten your vaccine yet, instead of waiting for mass vaccination events, the governor's office suggested focusing on appointment availability at your local pharmacy and healthcare provider.
For more information on mass vaccination events and eligible phases, visit KOMU.com/vaccine.