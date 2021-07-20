COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department is hosting vaccine clinics at the Boone County Fair.
These clinics aim to increase vaccination rates by making the vaccine easily accessible for people.
"This is just part of our ongoing effort to provide vaccine in a way that's convenient for our community members," said Public Information Specialist Sara Humm. "We're just taking the vaccine to people and where they are so that it's convenient for them."
Nurses at the fair hope to see more people get vaccinated each night.
"I think if we got ten people vaccinated tonight, that would be awesome," said nurse Sabrina Weaver. "This is our first night here, so some people may not be expecting us out here, so I think ten would be a pretty good number."
People ages 12 and older can get the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the walk-in clinics from 4 to 10 p.m. this week. Friday will be the last day of the clinic.