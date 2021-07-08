COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is hosting a vaccination clinic Thursday evening at the Stephens Lake Amphitheater Concert Series installment.
"We've been doing community-based clinics for months now," Sara Humm, Columbia/Boone County health department public information specialist said. "And we'll continue to do them because they've been successful."
These community-based clinics include those held at the Juneteenth celebration at Douglass Park in Columbia and the 4-H Expo in Hallsville last month, among others. Health officials are striving to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible for Missouri residents.
That responsibility entails "figuring out what kinds of community events are already happening and making sure we can set up a space to be able to be there," according to Humm.
"Because if we’re making the vaccine as convenient as possible, then people don’t have to go out of their way to get vaccinated," Humm explained.
Thursday's vaccination clinic, which starts at 7 p.m., is just one of five clinics being held by the health department within the next three days. Another clinic will take place Thursday at Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and three more clinics will take place on Saturday.
One of Saturday's clinics will be conducted via a mobile unit, which will be parked at various locations across Boone County. That unit is working in conjunction with the Boone County Clerk's Office and will offer voter registration as well as vaccines.
Humm described how the mobile unit will target communities where vaccination rates are notably lower.
"We are able to work with an organization through the state to help us identify the census tracks of where folks maybe have some additional barriers to access of vaccine," Humm said. "Whether that be transportation issues or internet connectivity, so that we're able to look at those neighborhoods and figure out where we're able to set up a vaccination clinic."
Vaccine distribution has steadily declined over the last month, with the seven-day average for doses administered measured at 6,141 doses on July 6 versus 13,172 on June 7. This comes as virus transmission rates continue to increase here in Boone County.
Each clinic will offer both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Walk-ins are accepted, and neither insurance nor ID is required. You can find additional vaccination opportunities with other local vaccinators here: CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine or at KOMU.com/vaccine.