Jefferson City Council votes to support new housing development
The Jefferson City Council voted 6-5 to support three housing developments.
After three hours of heated debate, Mayor Carrie Tergin had to step in and break a 5-5 tie.
The developments are now a continuation of Jefferson City's recovery plan after the 2019 tornado that destroyed 152 homes. When a three developments are built, they would add 130 new affordable homes to the community.
"A lot of them (apartments) are going to help our police officers, our teachers, our food service workers, people who fall into those income brackets," said Susan Cook-Williams, executive director of the River City Habitat for Humanity. "So I think it's going to open up a lot of doors literally, for people who serve our community."
CPS science teachers express disappointment as district removes nature play areas
Safety, accessibility and maintenance concerns caused the removal of nature play areas implemented at many Columbia Public Schools during the pandemic.
“I just got this message that it was all going away," CPS science teacher Brian Earls said. “And honestly I was shocked.”
He and Mike Szydlowski, former CPS science coordinator, shared what they said was shock and disappointment when they heard about the removal of the areas.
“Research shows that if kids do not get out in nature or out in their community, they don't end up liking or loving the community and therefore they don't take care of it,” Szydlowski said. “The building of the nature play area was more important than the playing on the nature play area.”
The removal process began Friday at Battle Elementary and is expected to be done in the coming weeks, the Missourian reported.
Columbia Public Health & Human Services offering new COVID-19 boosters
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is offering new bivalent formulation booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
After review and authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new vaccine is recommended as a single booster dose at least two months following primary or booster vaccination.
Moderna COVID-19 bivalent vaccines as a single booster dose are recommended for individuals aged 18 and older. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent vaccines as a single booster dose are recommended for individuals aged 12 and older.
Driver charged with abduction, murder in connection to crash that killed 3-year-old
The Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged a Rocky Mount man Tuesday in connection to a car accident which left his 3-year-old child dead.
According to a probable cause statement, 40-year-old Larry A. Lunnin faces charges of second-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder, child abduction, failure to drive on right half of roadway and two counts of failure to secure a child younger than eight years old in a child restraint or booster seat.
Lunnin was arrested Sunday after running his Jeep Wrangler off the roadway the day before. The Jeep overturned, resulting in minor injuries for himself and a 7-year-old boy. The crash killed a 3-year-old boy. Troopers said the 3-year-old was not properly restrained in an age appropriate child restraint, though the three occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Hartsburg man charged with first-degree murder of his father
A Hartsburg man has been charged with the first-degree murder of his father, after a deadly stabbing took place Friday night.
Collin Knight, 23, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is also charged with armed criminal action.
Knight has a history of assaulting people with knives, the sheriff's office said, and is currently serving probation for assaulting two family members with knives. He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree domestic assault in 2019, according to online court records.
Forecast: Patchy fog possible Wednesday morning
Patchy fog is possible to start the day with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Heading into the afternoon skies will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the middle 80s.
Temperatures will start to warm to the middle and upper 80s for Thursday and Friday, but cooler air can be expected by the end of the weekend.