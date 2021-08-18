COLUMBIA − In the past month, the Hispanic community has been able to vaccinate 42% of people in Missouri.
According to Ana Kelty, a Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services nurse,
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Hispanic community was scared of getting COVID-19. But more importantly, they were scared of missing work and possibly getting fired.
“Prefieren ponerse enfermos y coger COVID que faltar al trabajo," Kelty said.
"The prefer to get sick with COVID rather than missing work," Kelty said.
For most of the Hispanic community, working is fundamental. Most families only have one person working in the whole family, so missing work is not an option.
“Si mi marido se enferma no se que haría, yo me puedo enfermar, pero no me puedo permitir que mi marido se enferme," Eva Goragui, a Columbia resident from Mexico, said.
"If my husband gets sick I do not know what I would do. I can get sick, but if we want to survive economically my husband can not get sick," Goragui said.
PHHS hosted a vaccination clinic at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in April. The clinic was supposed to help the Hispanic community access the vaccine easily. At that time, about 27.1% of the Hispanic community was vaccinated with the first dose.
"Fuimos capaces de vacunar a mas de 100 personas, y eso fue muy emocionante por que hace tres meses eso no hubiera sido posible," Kelty said.
“We were able to vaccinate more than 100 people. It was really exciting because three months ago this would not have happened," Kelty said.
Columbia community center Centro Latino created research to better understand beliefs and opinions regarding COVID-19 in the Hispanic community.
Their two main objectives are to increase awareness of resources, testing sites and vaccination clinics and to encourage vaccinations for 12-year-old individuals and older.
“En el último mes han empezado a interesarse más, tienen más preguntas and se quieren vacunar," Kelty said.
"In the last month they started getting interested, they are asking more questions and now they want to get vaccinated," Kelty said.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), Missouri has 52.1% of its Hispanic/Latino population fully vaccinated. Overall, Missouri is the seventh state with the highest Hispanic population vaccinated.
The KFF says among vaccines administered in the past 14 days, 26% have gone to Hispanic people across the U.S.
“Estamos intentando hacer todo lo que podemos para ayudarlos, incluso estamos planeando diferentes clínicas de vacunación en el futuro," Kelty said.
"We are trying to do everything we can to help them, we are also planning top host different vaccination clinics in the future," Kelty said.