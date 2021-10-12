BOONVILLE — Rev. Bridget Mitchell, the pastor at St. Matthew's African Methodist Episcopal Church, is on a mission.
“If you loved your neighbor, you would not put your neighbor's life in jeopardy by being (COVID) vaccine hesitant," Mitchell said.
Mitchell delivers her message through limited in-person services and via Facebook Live.
"When you're talking science and God, I think a lot of people don't believe that science and God can really coexist very quite well," she said.
When the COVID-19 vaccination rollout began, many Black Americans were hesitant on getting the vaccine and some still remain skeptical.
A study from NRC Health, a health care company that focuses on consumer data, found that 56.4% of Black Americans are not sure of the COVID vaccine or will never get it. In comparison, 35.7% of white Americans are unsure or will never get vaccinated.
A Space for Conversation
Rev. Mitchell discussed concerns her congregation members had when the roll out began. Several referenced the Tuskegee Experiment, a study that began in 1932 when doctors denied Black men treatment for syphilis, as a to not get the vaccine.
"I think what really made people just kind of say, 'Okay, we got to do this' is when I took the shot first and let them know, 'I'm okay,'" Mitchell said. "And 'you'll be okay, too.'"
Mitchell's congregation is majority elderly, so she wanted to encourage members like CJ Ross to get their vaccinations since they are more vulnerable.
“I was the last one of the few members that was holding out on getting the vaccination,” Ross said.
Last spring, Ross wanted to wait for the emergency use authorization of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, stories of side effects like rare blood clots deterred her.
“I kind of pulled up my sleeve a little bit like, ‘Here's my badge of honor,’” Ross said.
Since she had COVID before, evangelist Raina Martin wasn't sure about getting her vaccination either. She discussed her feelings with Rev. Mitchell, who then pointed her to studies where medical experts still recommend getting vaccinated.
“Wanting to definitely be protected and protect others, I went ahead and decided to get vaccinated," Martin said.
A Solution for All
With various concerns from members, the Reverend decided to host a vaccination event at her church. She got her vaccination to show members that it was effective, hoping that others would follow suit.
When the rollout process started, the Cooper County Health Department held vaccination events in the outskirts of the county like Pilot Grove, but not in Boonville, Mitchell said. She wanted to take advantage of the church's central location, just outside downtown.
Boonville does not have a public transit system, so the Reverend wanted to make sure those without a car could easily access vaccinations at the church.
“I'm trying to make sure that equity is afforded to all, not just equality, but equity,” Mitchell said.
Ross was one of 100 people, including churchgoers, who received her Moderna vaccine at two events this spring.
Loving Thy Neighbor
Although 100% of Mitchell's congregation is fully vaccinated, Mitchell won't stop discussing the importance of vaccinations with her congregation. Her discourse inspired Martin to talk with vaccine-hesitant family and friends.
"I have a cousin in Vegas who still has not been vaccinated," Martin said. "I let her talk, because I believe that you can't make anybody do anything if they don't want to, you can just share your experience. After one or two conversations, if the third one doesn't take (effect) then I'm done."
In Cooper County, the percentage of the population who has initiated vaccination currently sits at 41.3%, as of Oct. 12.
"That's not good," Mitchell said. "Herd immunity calms when you get most of your population vaccinated."
Through discussing the effectiveness at services, hosting a community vaccination event and communicating with peers outside the church Rev. Mitchell and her church members made a change.
“Our church even though it's here in this little small community, we took a stance," Ross said.