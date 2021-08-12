JEFFERSON CITY — Hy-Vee is prepared for an increased number of people attending vaccine clinics, once a third vaccination dose is approved.
"If we can make it past that first turnover of people that we went through earlier this year, this should not be a problem," pharmacy manager Marrianne Ryno said. "We're going to have flu shots coming up and the hope would be that we can give them together."
The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve a third booster shot for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the next 48 hours.
The third shot is for some groups of people who are immunocompromised. Groups could include some cancer patients, those who are taking medications that transplant their immune system and organ transplant recipients. Specifications are still unclear at this time.
About 9 million Americans are immunocompromised either because of diseases they have or due to medications they take, according to the Center for Disease Control.
In Jefferson City, Hy-Vee hosted a free vaccination clinic at the Missouri State Capitol on Thursday. Hy-Vee brought their mobile truck to the grounds for the first time ever.
"We have our Healthy Hy-Vee bus here today giving immunizations," Ryno said. "COVID shots being our primary. We're making sure that we're providing people access."
One person who received their dose was 16-year-old Harrison Farmer.
"It was exactly what I thought it was," Farmer said. "I was just going to go in, talk about the side effects would be and then just get it."
A spokesperson from Hy-Vee said that the grocery store will continue to offer a $10 gift card for those who receive their second dose with them. He said he was unsure of how the incentive would work once the third dose comes.
The Cole County Health Department is still figuring out which groups will receive the third dose. Once the FDA fully approves the vaccine and determines exactly for who, the department will evaluate how to get the new booster out.