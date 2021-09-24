MISSOURI − Hy-Vee announced Friday that free doses of the Pfizer booster are now available at all Hy-Vee locations.
The booster was recently approved by the FDA and CDC and is recommended at least six months after a second vaccine dose.
The boosters are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage. Those eligible include long-term care residents, individuals 65 and older, individuals 18 and older with underlying medical conditions and individuals 18-64 who are at an increased risk of exposure and transmission due to their work setting.
The CDC says it's important that individuals who did not receive the Pfizer vaccine originally do not receive the Pfizer booster shot. Currently, there is not a booster shot available for those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There is currently not an authorized booster dose for Pfizer recipients between the ages of 12 to 17.
Hy-Vee recommends that vaccine recipients bring the following to the appointment:
- Insurance card (if they have it)
- Medicare Part B red/white/blue card (if Medicare recipient)
- Photo ID
- COVID-19 Vaccination Card
- Face Mask (required)
Individuals will not be required to show documentation to prove eligibility.
Hy-Vee is currently offering a $10 Hy-Vee gift card incentive for those who complete their COVID-19 vaccination. This includes those who receive the Pfizer booster with Hy-Vee between June 1 to Nov. 1.