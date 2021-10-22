MISSOURI - Free Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations.
According to a press release, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a Moderna booster dose for the following Moderna vaccine recipients at least six months after their second vaccine dose:
- Long-term care facility residents
- Individuals ages 65+
- Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,(as outlined by the CDC)
- Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
- They also recommend a booster dose for all Janssen vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 2 months after their first vaccine dose.
Booster vaccines are free to eligible patients. Individuals will not be required to show documentation to prove eligibility.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose providing they follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna: at least six months after the second dose; J&J: at least two months after the second dose).
The CDC’s recommendations now allows mix and match dosing for booster shots.
It is recommended vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment:
- insurance card (if they have insurance)
- Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient)
- Photo ID
- COVID-19 vaccination record card.
- Masks are required
Hy-Vee is currently offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination, including eligible vaccine recipients who receive their booster, with Hy-Vee until Nov. 1, 2021.