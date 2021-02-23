COLUMBIA- Hy-Vee pharmacies in Columbia began administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday.
To set up an appointment, mid-Missourians can apply on the store website here.
Hy-Vee Public Relations Director Christina Gayman said around 500 doses on average are being delivered to Columbia locations weekly.
MU Health Care Pharmacy Director Brad Myers said this may allow other vaccination sites to move to the next tier quicker. Missouri is currently in Phase 1B- Tier 1 & 2.
The fight against COVID-19 in mid-Missouri requires multiple vaccination distributors and Myers said moves like these are “fantastic.”
Hy-Vee is administering vaccines at three Columbia pharmacies- Conley, Nifong and West Broadway- per their website.