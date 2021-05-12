MISSOURI - The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to advise the CDC director on recommending use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.
Some mid-Missouri health departments and centers are preparing clinics to serve this new eligible community, but other said they don't and won't have the supplies to distribute the Pfizer vaccine to this age group.
KOMU 8 News reached out to eight mid-Missouri county health departments to see if the vaccine will be available to this age group. Hospitals and independent vaccine distribution clinics are not included in this county analysis. Below are the health department and centers responses:
Audrain County
The Audrain County Health Department will not be effected by the CDC possibly signing off on 12- to 15-year because the department does not distribute the Pfizer vaccine. Chris Newbrough, the health department public information officer, said the county does not have the proper refrigeration to store the Pfizer vaccine.
Boone County
Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services will offer the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15 as soon as the CDC, state and the local medical director sign off on it. Sara Humm, PHHS public information specialist, said while actually vaccinating this age range may still be a few days out, the goal is to just get more shots into arms.
"As far as the importance of this group being vaccinated, as many people as can be vaccinated should be vaccinated," Humm said.
Humm added that the PHHS is no longer just emphasizing mass vaccination events. Instead, the PHHS is looking to smaller clinics and continued outreach in answering questions. She said finding opportunities to vaccinate children that are convenient and easy will help to eliminate barriers in getting the vaccine.
Callaway County
According to Sharon Lynch, the director of the Callaway County Health Center, whether or not the county will receive the Pfizer vaccine to distribute to this age group is up in the air.
"Sometimes we get it [Pfizer], and sometimes we don't," Lynch said.
Lynch did however say that there is a scheduled vaccination clinic with the Division of Youth Services with leftover Pfizer vaccines. The health center works with a local partner to refrigerate the vaccine. But, she said there is no date yet set on that clinic.
Cole County
The Cole County Health Department will rollout Pfizer vaccines to children between the ages of 12 and 15 as soon as it is signed off on.
Director Kristi Campbell said the department is in the planning stages for upcoming Pfizer vaccine clinics. She said she expects the Capital Mall site to be an option, with extended hours on Thursdays, and possibly a Saturday clinic later down the line. She said Cole County will be a resource to its own residents and mid-Missouri at large with its Pfizer supply.
"We will be ready for that and I do expect it," Campbell said. "I know for some of the other smaller counties the Pfizer vaccine is a challenge for them or just scheduling clinics because of scheduling — it's a scheduling nightmare for them — and we're ready here in Cole County to be a regional hub for that vaccine."
Cooper County
KOMU 8 News reached out to Melanie Hutton, the nurse administrator for the Cooper County Health Center, through phone and email on Tuesday to check the status of Pfizer distribution within this age group in Cooper County. By Wednesday morning, there was no response. From previous KOMU 8 reporting, the Cooper County Health Center has distributed Pfizer vaccines in the past.
Howard County
The Howard County Public Health Department does not distribute the Pfizer vaccine because of refrigeration requirements, according to administrator Marsha Broadus. Broadus said that Pfizer is available in the county at times through the Fitzgibbon Hospital and Fitzgibbon Family Clinic in Fayette.
Moniteau County
Moniteau County Health Center Administrator Andrea Kincaid said Pfizer is not an every day resource at the center, but it has been distributed before. Kincaid said the county uses leftover Pfizer doses from local hospitals and plans to distribute those to people between the ages of 12 and 15 if available.
Randolph County
Craig Parsons, Deputy Administrator of the Randolph County Health Department, said the department has the ability to store and distribute the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15, but he said the department has yet to discuss how and if they will distribute them.
