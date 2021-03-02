In-home caregivers prioritized in vaccine rollout, but some feel it's a step too late

COLUMBIA — Unpaid, in-home caregivers often carry a dualistic role in households: they can be both a family or friend, as well as the primary caregiver for a loved one with varying medical complexities.
That’s the experience of Makenzie Hirschinger, who lives in Fulton.
Hirschinger is a mother to 9-year-old Ayden, 2-year-old Spencer, and 1-year-old Jensen. Spencer has cerebral palsy, which is a motor disability, and Jensen has Down syndrome, which means he has an additional chromosome that alters the course of his development.
Both of these medical complexities may put Jensen and Spencer at a high-risk for severe illness if they were to contract COVID-19, according to the Center for Disease Control. If they were adults, they would fall into the high-risk category currently being vaccinated in Missouri under Phase 1B - Tier 2.
“That time that you go to Walmart before you realize that you're positive, you might run into me,” Hirschinger said. “And I might bring that home to my baby. And if a common cold can send us to the ER—you're not wanting to get a vaccine, or you're not wanting to wear a mask could literally kill my child.”
At-risk children cannot get the vaccine yet, and there is no state-released timeline of when they will be able to. And in-home caregivers, like the Hirschingers, believed they couldn't get the vaccine either.
“It kind of felt like our family and other families like us were just kind of left to fall through the cracks a little bit,” Hirschinger said.
According to AARP, more than one in five Americans (21.3%) are caregivers, having provided care to an adult or child with special needs at some time in the past 12 months.
Dr. Meghan Halley, a research scholar with Stanford University, co-wrote a paper advocating for in-home caregivers' vaccination eligibly. She said it’s imperative for states to vaccinate this notable group of people.
“For patients who are at home, often their primary caregiver is their primary source of support, and also their primary source of risk for COVID infection,” Dr. Halley said. “And while we aren't certain of the extent to which these vaccines protect against transmission, the evidence is growing, that they likely provide at least some protection.”
Advocates in Missouri brought up similar points to the Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID Vaccine Distribution, which is part of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The committee promotes a fair and equitable rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. It advises DHSS, hears from advocates and “focuses on the disability, aging and underserved and underrepresented minority communities.”
“It was really brought to our attention that this definition of Phase 1A unpaid healthcare workers needed further clarification,” Sara Weir, co-chair of Missouri's equitable distribution committee, said. “And so we know, within the state of Missouri and all the work that we're doing, that family caregivers play such a significant role.”
On Feb. 19, the state health department added a clarification to its website. It clarifies the priority Phase 1A vaccination eligibility of family caregivers who serve the role of an unpaid healthcare worker, providing in-home care to those at an increased risk for severe illness as a result of COVID-19.
Weir said in-home caregivers were always able to get the vaccine.
“I would beg to argue that a lot of caregivers are accessing the vaccine,” she said.
However, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services and other vaccinators have not been administering shots to in-home caregivers.
“The state had not specifically specified it,” Sara Humm, community relations specialist the Columbia/Boone County PHHS said. “We had not added it to our group because we follow their (the state’s) guidance. But we've certainly heard from a handful of families who would fall into this category.”
Humm said the local health department brought these families’ concerns up with the state health department. However, the response focused on a different type of healthcare provider.
“Previously, we had gotten an answer that they had to be licensed,” she said. “And now this is updated, that is not the case… which is great for those families who that's kind of their first line of defense and keeping their family members healthy.”
Phase 1A initially focused on patient-facing healthcare providers and long-term care facilities. This included professionals like hospital personnel, skilled nursing facilities, all personnel working at vaccination sites, licensed Adult Day Cares, school nurses and more.
Columbia Public Schools employees who work with medically fragile students were also included in the rollout in January.
Jenny Howard is a CPS teacher, and teaches RISE: reaching independence, restructured education. She works with some of the most exceptional needs students in the district. She said Boone Hospital Center reached out to CPS to vaccinate nurses and teachers who work with the most vulnerable populations.
Howard said she signed up to get vaccinated immediately and received her first dose vaccination about a week later.
“I was thrilled because for many of the students in my classroom, the outcomes are really unknown if they were to contract COVID,” Howard said. “And not all my students may be able to get the vaccine. And so I was really thrilled to be able to help protect my students.”
However, Howard’s students’ in-home caregivers were not able to get the vaccine. This included parent caregiver Kate Basi and her 14-year-old daughter Julianna, who has Down syndrome.
“When this all started, we were quite concerned,” Basi said. “And we've actually never stopped being concerned because she's had a history of respiratory illnesses. You don't forget a doctor telling you that your child might not live.”
Basi signed Julianna up for trial vaccinations, but couldn’t manage to get a spot.
“Vaccines for my husband and me would be great as caregivers, but it doesn't mean that we could let down our guard,” Basi said. “Really the thing that's going to allow us to relax is her having a vaccine.”
According the NBC’s TODAY, Pfizer launched its adolescent trial last October. In December, Moderna started its trial in kids between 12 and 17. AstraZeneca announced plans in February to test its vaccine in kids as young as 6.
But for now, at-risk children's protection rest on the shoulders of their households. According to DHSS, the task is now getting information about confirmed vaccine eligibility out to caregivers and vaccinators.
DHSS added a clarification notice on its website, reached out to those who asked or advocated for the change via email and social media, and issued a notice in its newsletter.
“We're also working with our stakeholders across the state to ensure that they're helping us educate their membership on the importance that unpaid healthcare workers and caregivers can access the vaccine,” Weir said. “These household members serve a critical role in meeting the daily care needs of these adults and these children with complex medical conditions. And they need to be prioritized.”
Weir said the job is to spread the word, and the Equity Advisory Committee will be speaking about this issue for the next several meetings. Every Thursday, the committee holds a virtual meeting open to the public and public questions.
While Hirschinger is grateful for the state’s clarification, she said it’s a step too late.
“Just kind of being left out, off to the side like that, I think is the biggest thing,” she said. “Nobody was like, hold on, but there are all these kids with these existing conditions that put them at risk? And we haven't done anything for them? … As sad as it is, I feel like that's something that I'm going to be dealing with for their whole lives. So it's just rough.”
Hirschinger and other in-home caregivers should re-register and fill out vaccination surveys. They are prioritized over other people in other phases and tiers.
The Columbia/Boone County PHHS said caregivers need to sign up with the new health care survey. If they have already done so, it needs to be modified. The number listed for help is 573-771-CARE (2273).
DHSS said caregivers can go to its website and access the vaccine navigator. There is also a hotline number to call: (877) 435-8411.