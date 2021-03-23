COLUMBIA- Many people are having difficulty finding vaccination appointments near them, so others have stepped up on social media to alert when there are open appointments.
An Iowa man has started a Twitter account, @MOVaccineAlerts, that alerts Missourians of where and when there are open appointments in the state.
Ben Finley originally started the account in Iowa, in order to help himself and his family find appointments. After getting appointments for the people in his life, he branched out to help others. He runs multiple accounts for different states around the country.
"I started to look around and and see how I could help that day to get out to other people," Finley said.
The account looks at different pharmacy websites to see who has available appointments.
"Every three or four minutes, it checks to see statewide, if there are any appointments at CVS, Walgreens, HyVee," he said. "If the list of available locations is different than the last time we checked, it sends out a tweet with that entire list."
Basically, it only updates when there is a change in appointment availability.
He says there has been a digital divide when it comes to finding appointments.
"It's really tough, because so many of these systems, even to just make an appointment are online only," Finley said.
Missouri also has a COVID-19 vaccine hotline. If you do not have internet or computer access, the COVID-19 hotline has staff available to help individuals register by phone. This can be done by calling 877-435-8411.
Find more information on COVID vaccination events and tiers at KOMU.com/Vaccine.