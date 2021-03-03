BOONVILLE- A Cooper County Public Health Administrator said multiple people did not go to their vaccine appointments Monday and Tuesday so they could wait for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"It's disappointing," Melanie Hutton said. "We have to use up what resources we have."
Hutton said 25 to 50 people an hour were no shows at Cooper County's mass vaccination clinic on Monday and Tuesday. The county scheduled 2,000 appointments between Monday and Tuesday. By the end of both days, 330 doses of Pfizer and Moderna were still unused.
"By delaying and choosing that one dose of vaccine versus the two dose series, you're delaying your immunity, and you're delaying your ability to help the overall community," Hutton said.
Cooper County decided Wednesday to have a third clinic day on Friday at the health department so the extra do not go to waste. The clinic is already booked with appointments from the state's survey list.
Hutton said they have seen this happen before.
"Anytime we have gone from a vaccine that was multiple doses to a single dose or far less amount of doses, we've had people go, 'No, I don't want that two dose, I want this one," Hutton said.
She also said some of the unused vaccines are from receiving over 2,000 doses for the clinic, but at least 300 are from no shows. She is not sure exactly how many of the no shows were those holding out for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but said it "played a big part."
"They're like, 'No, we're waiting for the single shot dose,'" Hutton said. "I'm very concerned that we're going to have a surplus of Pfizer and Moderna sitting out there because people are just thinking about themselves."
Hutton does say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can do a lot of good, especially for quickly vaccinating kids.
Unlike the Cooper County Public Health Center, the Boone Hospital Center has felt the expected effect of the additional vaccine this week.
"We have not been getting a regular supply of vaccine. Many weeks we don't get any, but this week, we got 1,000 of J&J," Boone Hospital Chief Medical Officer Robin Blount said.
Hutton said Cooper County will not put in an order for shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccines until they have used up the Pfizer and Moderna they already have.
Those wanting to register for a vaccine in Cooper County can do so on the state's vaccine survey.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, clinics and tiers, head to KOMU.com/vaccine.