COLUMBIA - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will reach the arms of mid-Missourians starting Wednesday.
The entire state is expected to receive around 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Sunday night.
Robin Blount, Boone Hospital's Chief Medical Officer, says it's received 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.
"I think we're very fortunate, as are the people that will be giving it," Blount said.
Blount said there's still lots of logistics that still need to be figured out, as they don't know how consistent these Johnson & Johnson doses will come to the hospital.
“We don't know if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going to come on a regular basis," Blount said. "We just don't know yet.”
However, not all vaccine distributors in mid-Missouri are getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
"We know now we are not getting any Johnson & Johnson vaccines at MU Health Care this week," Eric Maze said in an email. "We are getting our 4,000 doses of Moderna and 2,200 doses of Pfizer.
This process MU Health is following comes from a press release from Governor Parson.
"Of the 50,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, 5,000 will be distributed to targeted vaccination sites in St. Louis and Kansas City, and 10,000 will go to regional mass vaccination events," Governor Parson said in a press release. "The remaining 35,000 will be distributed to community providers that were not allocated Moderna or Pfizer vaccine doses this week. This will allow local providers to determine the most appropriate use for a single-dose regimen in their communities."
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, but some questions still remain.
The 50,000 doses will be split among vaccination sites and local providers.
- 5,000 distributed to targeted vaccination sites in St. Louis & Kansas City
- 10,000 distributed to regional mass vaccination events
- 35,000 distributed to community providers that were not allocated Moderna or Pfizer this week
State health director, Dr. Randall Williams, says the shots can start as soon as the doses arrive to vaccine distributors.
Missouri will move into Phase 1B - Tier 3 on March 15, which will start vaccinating the critical infrastructure, such as teachers, government workers and child care providers.
Early studies show that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 72% effective in the nation at preventing moderate-to-severe COVID-19 and 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and death.
“The best COVID-19 vaccine you can get is the one you are able to get the soonest after becoming eligible,” Dr. Williams said. “The scientific evidence shows that the Janssen (J&J) vaccine does a great job at preventing hospitalizations and deaths which is the main goal for COVID-19 vaccines.”
In comparison, the annual flu vaccine tends to be between 40 to 60% effective at preventing severe illness from year to year.
While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have effectiveness rates near 95%, health officials say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not be directly compared, as the dose is only a single shot.
Unlike the other two approved vaccines, the J&J vaccine can be stored in a regular refrigerator for up to three months and should make the distribution of the vaccine much easier.
Now that a third vaccine has been approved, people now have another option on their radar.
Despite Governor Mike Parson implementing a residency clause, where those receiving vaccines must be Missouri residents, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said if someone lives or works in the county, the vaccine is available, as long as they fall under current eligible tiers.
It is still unclear as to whether or not the health department will be actively trying to verify patient residency at vaccination sites.
Boone County has previously included college students in COVID-19 case data, and said students will be included in vaccinations when they become eligible.
White House officials said that that 20 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed by the end of March.