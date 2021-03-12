Lake area vaccination site prepares for Tier 3; makes calls with extra doses

OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Health System is preparing to vaccinate people who qualify under Tier 3 at the area's former Pier 1 Imports, which is being used as a vaccination site.
The Health System's Emergency Services Coordinator said if it has enough vaccine doses available, they could begin vaccinations to this group as soon as their next clinic on March 22.
"We expect the demand to be significant once March 15 hits," Jennifer Newman said. "We know once that other group opens up there will be a lot of other folks wanting and needing to get vaccinated as quickly as possible."
Anyone who signs up through Lake Regional and is eligible has the option to put their name on a last-minute appointment list if all other times are full and they are able to arrive to the site within 45 minutes. Newman said she and her team will wait as many hours as possible to avoid wasting extra doses.
While the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health care workers, Newman said she's eager to help other essential workers who have been impacted as well.
"Teachers and those other industries that keep the rest of us going have really had a hard time as well. It's exciting for me to be able to reach out to that crowd because they've just been sitting there patiently waiting their turn," she said.
Newman said the Health System administered nearly 400 second dose Moderna vaccines and 300 Johnson & Johnson vaccines at its appointment-based clinic on Thursday. She also said it plans to administer nearly 300 second dose Moderna vaccines and 700 Johnson & Johnson vaccines to those currently eligible on Friday.
For many people, the vaccine is a chance to return to the safest form of normalcy possible. One Lake of the Ozarks resident who received his second dose Thursday said returning to "normal" means a chance for his wife and him to see their four children and their nine grandkids, especially after the two tested positive in January.
"We thought we were doing everything right, but apparently we messed up somewhere," Michael Lowder said. "This will let me get back to normal, which is what I really want."
Lowder said the Lake Regional's vaccination process was so quick he'd "do it again in a heartbeat." Newman said the system is ready to vaccinate as many as 1,000 people per day in its current space, as long enough vaccine doses are available.
"We keep this place in a ready state so that it could be flipped on with very little notice at the ability of vaccine," she said.
Along with seeing family, Lowder said he and his wife hope to travel soon; and, for them, one particular way of doing this is what matters most.
"We want to go to Florida and California, but mostly we want to have the kids and the grandkids come down to the lake with us," he said. "We didn't get to do a lot with them last summer, so hopefully we can do more this year."
Lake Regional Health System has administered a total of 11,361 first and second doses, as of March 7.