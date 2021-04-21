OSAGE BEACH - Local businesses can provide their employees the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine through Lake Regional Occupational Medicine.
Lake Regional Occupation Medicine is offering businesses in the Osage Beach area the opportunity to schedule a vaccination clinic.
Lindsay Bentley, the director of clinical operations with Lake Regional Health System, said this is the next step for Lake Regional in helping businesses and people during the pandemic.
"Throughout this last year, we worked with these industries if they needed COVID testing for their employees and now we want to carry it forward and be a partner with them if they want to offer this as an option for their employees," Bentley said.
Businesses with 30 or more eligible employees looking to get vaccinated can schedule a vaccination clinic at the business itself. Business with fewer than 30 employees wanting a vaccine can schedule a clinic at one of the Lake Regional clinics.
Big or small, Bentley said any business is welcome to help keep the community safe.
“As travelers and vacationers coming in, we just want the community to know we’re here to partner with them if they want that vaccine," Bentley said.
Interested business can contact Rachel Bailey at 573-348-8045 to schedule a vaccination clinic.