OSAGE BEACH - The Lake Regional Health System announced it is now offering Pfizer's bivalent COVID vaccine booster at all of its primary care clinics.
The Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends that all people age 12 and older receive a bivalent booster. This also includes those who have received all primary doses and boosters.
It is not necessary to be an established patient of Lake Regional to receive a vaccine. The vaccine is provided at no cost, but there is a vaccine administration fee that will be billed to your insurance, including Medicare, if you are insured.
Visit lakeregional.com/vaccine to make an appointment online.