COLUMBIA - Shirley Beckett loves to share her music with her neighbors at Lenoir Woods. She also feels safe doing so since the facility has a vaccine mandate for its staff.
"It's wonderful," Beckett said. "It makes us feel safe here to know that they're willing to do that."
Lutheran Senior Services (LSS) operates the facility and set a Sept. 1 deadline for its employees to get vaccinated. They announced the mandate on June 9.
"It just made a tremendous impact," Executive Director Kent Kirkwood said. "We did the right thing to protect our residents."
Other residents feel appreciative of the efforts.
"We've all felt very fortunate to be at Lenoir Woods," resident of three years Bryan Brown said. "They've taken very good care of us throughout the pandemic."
Of the 257 employees at Lenoir Woods, 94% have gotten vaccinated as of the deadline and only four employees chose not to get the vaccine.
Still, it wasn't an easy decision for everyone. Shana Mitchell completed her vaccination process just last month.
"I wasn't sure about it," Mitchell said. "But I knew I had to get it to keep everybody safe and because I like what I do."
Data from the Centers for Medicare collects vaccine data from nursing home nationwide. A St. Louis Post-Dispatch analysis revealed that only 48% of Missouri nursing home staff had been vaccinated.
Kirkwood notes that LSS's decision to implement a mandate prior to the Biden administration's announcement has contributed to their success and hopes other facilities across Missouri will follow suit.
"If you really are serious about taking care of your residents, if you're really serious about protecting them, if you're serious about protecting your own staff, then you need to make that decision," Kirkwood said.