AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Audrain County Health Department hosted a vaccination clinic Wednesday offering a third dose of the Moderna vaccine to those who qualify as moderately to severely immunocompromised.
Less than five people showed up to receive the booster shots during the two, one hour clinics Wednesday.
However, the third dose of the Moderna vaccine is only available for immunocompromised individuals who received the Moderna vaccine for their first and second doses.
Craig Brace, ACHD administrator and CEO, said currently only 3% of the world qualifies for the third dose.
“We think that it will grow, but this represents a very small portion of Americans and as well as a small portion of individuals of Audrain County,” Brace said. “It’s estimated that only 3% of Americans would fall into this moderate to severely immunocompromised status.”
According to a press release, in order to qualify as moderately to severely immunocompromised, you must meet one of the following criteria
- Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Are experiencing a moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency
- Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Is seeking active treatment with high dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system
Brace said he believes the number of those receiving the booster shots will increase once the ACHD is able to administer the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, as they currently only have Moderna in stock.
“If you received Pfizer for your first and second dose, the CDC is recommending you get Pfizer for your second dose -- same thing for Moderna,” Brace said. “We think that we will see more growth and more interest when we start offering the Pfizer third dose.”
He emphasized the mass vaccination clinics that Mexico hosted in early January and February administered the Pfizer vaccine.
There are four more third dose clinics scheduled for the Audrain County Health Department on August 30, September 8, 9, and 13th.
Anyone hoping to receive a third dose must complete an “Additional mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Attestation” form stating that they have one of the qualifying listed conditions, treatments or diagnoses.
To sign up for an appointment, click here.