BOONE COUNTY — Black doctors, nurses and health educators will lead a forum Wednesday night on COVID-19 vaccines, specifically for the Black community in Boone County.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Columbia/ Boone County Public Health and Human Services, MU Health Care, Boone Hospital Center, the County of Boone and the Student National Medical Association will put on "Let's Talk: COVID Vaccines and the Black Community" virtually.
Sara Humms, community relations specialist for the Columbia/ Boone County PHHS, said the goal of the forum is to connect.
"Our goal is to listen and to answer questions," Humm said. "Learn about some barriers people are facing so we can try to work on breaking those barriers down and then also just provide information that folks need to make a decision on if they want to get the vaccine"
Doctor and University of Missouri School of Medicine graduate Dr. Dale Okorodudu said vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans deals with trust.
"When you live in a country that has not treated you in the best ways for the past 400 years it can be difficult to trust the system," Okorodudu said. "We need some individuals who are wearing white coats to say 'hey, it's okay, you can trust us.'"
Humm said trust is what the health groups and departments behind the forum on Wednesday are looking to build.
"We really want to try to make an effort to build that trust back up," Humm said. "Give people the information they need on if they want to get a vaccine and answer the questions they might have, but also using that as an opportunity to have our local medical professionals whop can relate to folks in the community answer those questions."
The following individuals will be present at the community forum:
- Verna Laboy, Health Educator, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- Abdoulie Njai, MU School of Medicine and Student National Medical Association
- Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MD, Pediatric Infectious Disease, MU Health Care
- Dr. Laura Henderson Kelley, MD, Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion, MU School of Medicine
- Ameisha Crews, Corporate Nurse/Interim Administrator, JMS Senior Living
- Steveny Grieve, Acute Care and Family Nurse Practitioner, Boone Hospital Center
- Malaika Gallimore, Communicable Diseases/Tuberculosis Control Public Health Nurse, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
The community forum is accessible through this Zoom link or by dialing (929) 205-6099.