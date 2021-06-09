COLUMBIA - The Fourth of July is less than a month away. President Joe Biden has set a goal of administering at least one COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of adult Americans and having 160 million US adults fully vaccinated by the Fourth of July.
Some Boone County businesses are commenting about President Biden's recommendation of getting vaccinated before then.
This year's holiday falls over a weekend, which means those celebrating could be spending multiple days together.
Kim Dill, the coordinator at Peace Nook in Columbia, said they will continue to enforce the mask requirement and social distancing over the holiday weekend to protect individuals who haven't been able to get the vaccine.
Dill said she thinks it's important for those who can get vaccinated to do so before the holiday.
"We're not asking people to show us their vaccination cards or anything like that, we're just asking everyone to mask up and take precautions," Dill said.
Richard Walls, the owner of The Heidelberg in Columbia, said they are in favor of people getting the vaccine but are not requiring customers to be vaccinated before walking through the doors.
"We'd love to see everybody that could become vaccinated to get vaccinated, but at the end of the day, legally it's difficult to ask everyone and also just for a logistical standpoint, we do encourage everyone coming in to be healthy and to respect each other's wishes," Walls said.
Over Memorial Day weekend, 17 cases were recorded in Boone County.
There are currently 78,000 vaccinated people in Boone county, which is 43.6% of the population.
There are also 58 active cases in the county as of June 8.
MU Health Care is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics in three locations in Columbia and one in Fulton. More events can be found on KOMU 8's vaccine page.
- Tuesdays 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
- South Providence Medical Building, 551 E. Southampton Dr., Columbia
- Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
- Mizzou Pharmacy - Smiley Lane, 2325 Smiley Lane, Columbia
- Thursdays 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Mizzou Pharmacy - Battle Avenue, 7115 E. St. Charles Road, Columbia
- Fridays 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Family Medicine-Fulton Family Health - 2613 Fairway Drive, Fulton